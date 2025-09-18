You Can Get A Taste Of Every New England State At This Annual Massachusetts Fair
As summer days come to an end, most states have seen their fairs come and go. Yet in Massachusetts, the Big E is in full swing. The Bay State's one-of-a-kind fair is a beloved attraction for folks from all over New England, as it showcases not only culinary delicacies and crafts from Massachusetts but also from the entire region.
Six states in total are represented at the Big E, all proudly sharing parts of what makes them special. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have replicas of their original state capital buildings constructed at ⅓ scale on the fair's iconic Avenue of States thoroughfare. Inside, teams of vendors are waiting to show off their unique gastronomic concoctions to attendees looking to get a taste of every New England state in one day.
You aren't likely to find humdrum eats like a New England baked bean sandwich at the Big E. Instead, people who peruse the Avenue of States will find vendors flexing their culinary muscles, serving gems like smoked meats, cider donuts, lobster rolls (which, while many of the states at the Big E claim as a homegrown creation, reportedly comes from Connecticut), and local craft beer to wash it all down. No matter what kinds of food you favor, there is something for everyone at the Big E.
The only fair in the country to celebrate six states
Whether you're in the mood for a savory bite, something sweet, or a refreshing beverage, you'll find it all at the Big E. Stop into the Connecticut building for beef jerky (for both you and/or your furry friend) and an array of relishes and sauces. In the Maine building, you'll find smoked salmon on a stick and wood-fired pizzas. Rhode Island's vendors offer clam cakes and frozen wine slushies, while New Hampshire's small-scale capital features homemade fudge and locally produced maple syrup. Vermont vendors are happy to share their beer bread and handcrafted marshmallows, and in the Massachusetts building, you'll find handmade chocolates, crème brûlée, and other alluring baked goods.
While modest traditional fare like New England clam chowder and Boston cream pies are on display at the Big, E, many vendors also go big. Those looking for a challenge can get their hands on a "sloppy dough," a massive piece of fried dough topped with a generous amount of meat and cheese. People searching for a more Herculean feat need look no further than a two-foot chili cheese dog served on three hot dog buns. And if you still have room, you can cap off the event with a candy bar pizza that's as messy as it is tasty.
Vendors don't just share their cuisine with fair-goers — some also battle against each other in friendly competitions to see who is the best at their niche craft. Cook-offs for the best jellies, jams, honey, syrup, baked pies, and homemade candy, to name just a few, take place at the Big E. It's a fair unlike any other in the country that unfortunately comes but once a year.