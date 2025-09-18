You Can Get A Taste Of Every New England State At This Annual Massachusetts Fair

As summer days come to an end, most states have seen their fairs come and go. Yet in Massachusetts, the Big E is in full swing. The Bay State's one-of-a-kind fair is a beloved attraction for folks from all over New England, as it showcases not only culinary delicacies and crafts from Massachusetts but also from the entire region.

Six states in total are represented at the Big E, all proudly sharing parts of what makes them special. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont have replicas of their original state capital buildings constructed at ⅓ scale on the fair's iconic Avenue of States thoroughfare. Inside, teams of vendors are waiting to show off their unique gastronomic concoctions to attendees looking to get a taste of every New England state in one day.

You aren't likely to find humdrum eats like a New England baked bean sandwich at the Big E. Instead, people who peruse the Avenue of States will find vendors flexing their culinary muscles, serving gems like smoked meats, cider donuts, lobster rolls (which, while many of the states at the Big E claim as a homegrown creation, reportedly comes from Connecticut), and local craft beer to wash it all down. No matter what kinds of food you favor, there is something for everyone at the Big E.