The New England Sandwich That's Filled With A Cold Canned Staple

There are many dishes we associate with the New England region, including clam chowder, lobster rolls, and Indian pudding (which is one of the ugliest desserts imaginable). There are also baked beans of the Boston variety, and let's not forget the Fluffernutter sandwich. One regional specialty that isn't as well-known, however, seems to combine the last two concepts: beans and unusual sandwich fillings. The two come together in the baked bean sandwich, which dates back at least to 1909 when it was featured in two recipe books, one called "Cooking for Two: A Handbook for Young Housekeepers" and the other, "The Up-to-Date Sandwich Book."

The baked bean sandwich featured in the first publication consists of cold beans on brown bread supplemented with salad dressing, lettuce, and cauliflower. The second involves smushing the beans and combining them with celery, horseradish, and ketchup before spreading them on buttered brown bread — namely canned bread, which is another dish with New England roots. A later recipe dating from the early '80s dressed up the cold baked beans with piccalilli and applesauce, then added ham and cheese to make for an altogether different sandwich in which the beans took more of a backseat.

Many New Englanders who grew up eating cold baked bean sandwiches said theirs weren't quite so fancy. Some would add mayo and some mustard, while others might extend to lettuce, onions, pickles, or crumbled potato chips. Still, these seem to have been looked upon as more of a "kitchen sink"-type sandwich rather than one that would require a recipe to make.