When You Should (And Shouldn't) Rinse Canned Beans

You know to rinse your produce. You know to rinse your rice — you do rinse your rice, right? But should you rinse canned beans? The Takeout consulted Ed McCormick, a food science expert who founded Cape Crystal Brands and is the author of "Beginners Guide to Hydrocolloids," to tackle this tricky question. According to McCormick, it depends. Some dishes are better off without the additional salty, starchy liquid, and others benefit from it.

Like the beans within the can, its liquid is high in starches. "A starchy liquid can be useful in some dishes, like soups and stews or chili, because, along with body, it also contributes a natural thickening quality," McCormick says. Starches like bean liquid can give soups and stews a thick, creamy texture without the need for dairy, though McCormick notes that the effect is "not quite as dramatic as heavy cream; more hole-filling than door stop."

It can even work in lieu of other popular thickeners like cornstarch or flour. "Sometimes I will reserve the liquid if a richer sauce is desired ...," McCormick says. You shouldn't necessarily dump it all in right away, though. Starches can break down if they're exposed to heat for too long, and reserving the liquid to add bit by bit can give you better control over the texture. Just be careful not to add too much: Startchy soups and stews will thicken as they cool.