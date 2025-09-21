Frozen Dumplings Get Big-Time Flavor With This Secret Saucy Trick

While there are countless tasty sauces to explore, there are some general tips to make the most acute choices. If using a homemade sauce, ingredients like chili oil and Chinese black rice vinegar are essential. Chili oil will add an extra kick to any creation (but make sure to use it sparingly if you can't stand the heat!), and black rice vinegar's umami, smoky flavors will increase the depth of any sauce it's added to.

Although dumplings are believed to have originated in China during the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD), many other Asian cuisines have their own interpretations of the dish — meaning you may want to try a different sauce each time you cook them. For a Japanese flair, tamari is a yummy companion to frozen dumplings. Soy sauce's wheatless cousin, tamari is known for its 100% soy base, which is ideal for those with gluten intolerance. It's also thicker than traditional soy sauce, making it ideal to toss your frozen dumplings in. For some Thai flavoring, toss your frozen dumplings in a spicy peanut sauce. A tasty component in many Thai dishes, peanut sauce-tossed frozen dumplings could transport your kitchen straight to Thailand. You can also toss your frozen dumplings in a ginger tomato sauce. Fusing the sweetness and acidity of tomatoes with the bite and spice of gingercould give your frozen dumplings a hearty punch.