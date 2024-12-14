Dark Vs. Light Soy Sauce: Which Is Better For Dipping Dumplings?

So why not dark soy sauce for dipping dumplings? Dark soy sauce could simply overpower those little pockets of meat and veggies. Dark soy sauce, like this traditional Chinese Pearl River Bridge version, has a deeper coloring and slightly thicker texture from being fermented longer than its light counterpart, and there are often extra ingredients like dark brown sugar added to it to make it sweeter. Dark soy sauce is best deployed in recipes where you want a darker color or a deeper, richer flavor in the background, and it's often used in addition to light soy sauce in noodle recipes.

Which isn't to say that you can't use dark soy sauce as one element in a dumpling sauce; you'll commonly just thin it out using other liquid ingredients, like light soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and/or mirin. You can also incorporate dark soy sauce into a chili oil mixture that you then drizzle over your dumplings for a kick of flavor and heat.