It's Time To Stop Storing Soy Sauce Bottles In Your Pantry

Soy sauce is one of those essential ingredients that every home cook should keep on hand, as it's a ubiquitous addition to many Asian dishes. It also lends a salty, umami flavor to marinades, soups, and even Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos.

If you keep your opened soy sauce with your nonperishables in the pantry, you're not totally wrong. However, you could be doing it a disservice in terms of flavor, aroma, and appearance, especially if you don't reach for the bottle all that often.

As it turns out, most of us should be refrigerating our opened bottles of soy sauce, not keeping them in the pantry or on the counter. While most grocery store soy sauce does have the preservative sodium benzoate, if you aren't using enough soy sauce to go through a bottle per month, you should definitely be storing it in the refrigerator. That's because soy sauce stored at room temperature can oxidize, and that negatively impacts its flavor.