Give Plain Iced Tea A Super Hydrating Tropical Twist With This Water Alternative
Coconut water is good for more than hydrating and helping with hangovers. Elle Liu, founder of THEORÓ fine tea brand, believes that coconut water makes a great base for iced tea. "It transforms iced tea into something more lush, smooth, and layered," she told us.
"From a chemical perspective, tea contains catechins, which contribute astringency; and caffeine, which adds bitterness. Coconut water gently balances both — its subtle sweetness and potassium-rich profile help to soften the sharper edges in the tea," Liu explains. Tea also contains amino acids like L-theanine, which have an umami flavor. Combined with coconut water, "the result is a soft, almost silky brew that feels both hydrating and deeply satisfying."
Coconuts provide more hydration than watermelon, so your glass of iced tea will be even more refreshing. To make coconut water iced tea at home, use a lidded jar or bottle to combine three to five grams of loose-leaf tea with 16 ounces of unsweetened coconut water. Let the tea rest in the fridge for at least six hours before straining, then enjoy as it is, or over ice. Remember that strong and flavorful tea doesn't start with a longer steep — it comes down to the amount of tea. If you don't finish it, refrigerate your coconut iced tea for just one to three days because yes, iced tea can go bad in the fridge.
Deciding which tea to use for coconut water iced tea
When it comes to brewing coconut water iced tea, your most important decision lies in choosing which tea to use. "Something floral, refreshing, or softly rounded works beautifully," Elle Liu advises. "Coconut water brings its own soft sweetness and mineral depth, so pairing it thoughtfully with tea can create a truly elevated iced tea experience."
For something floral, try jasmine or an aromatic oolong, like THEORÓ's Phoenix in Solitary Blossom. "These teas carry a naturally sweet floral note — jasmine, orchid, magnolia — and the subtle sugar in coconut water enhances those delicate aromas without overwhelming them. It's a graceful pairing, like perfume meeting fruit nectar," says Liu.
If you're looking for a refreshing sip, green teas are the way to go. "These teas are vibrant, clean, and slightly grassy, with high levels of tea polyphenols, which contribute to their astringency and briskness," Liu explains. "Coconut water naturally softens that edge, rounding out the sharpness and making the finish feel smoother and more cooling — especially on a hot day."
A more rounded option is to use a black tea. "Dianhong has a naturally smooth, malty body that pairs wonderfully with the gentle sweetness of coconut water — similar to why people enjoy adding a bit of sugar to their black tea," says Liu. Once you start making iced tea with coconut water, you'll never go back to regular water again.