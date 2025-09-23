Give Plain Iced Tea A Super Hydrating Tropical Twist With This Water Alternative

Coconut water is good for more than hydrating and helping with hangovers. Elle Liu, founder of THEORÓ fine tea brand, believes that coconut water makes a great base for iced tea. "It transforms iced tea into something more lush, smooth, and layered," she told us.

"From a chemical perspective, tea contains catechins, which contribute astringency; and caffeine, which adds bitterness. Coconut water gently balances both — its subtle sweetness and potassium-rich profile help to soften the sharper edges in the tea," Liu explains. Tea also contains amino acids like L-theanine, which have an umami flavor. Combined with coconut water, "the result is a soft, almost silky brew that feels both hydrating and deeply satisfying."

Coconuts provide more hydration than watermelon, so your glass of iced tea will be even more refreshing. To make coconut water iced tea at home, use a lidded jar or bottle to combine three to five grams of loose-leaf tea with 16 ounces of unsweetened coconut water. Let the tea rest in the fridge for at least six hours before straining, then enjoy as it is, or over ice. Remember that strong and flavorful tea doesn't start with a longer steep — it comes down to the amount of tea. If you don't finish it, refrigerate your coconut iced tea for just one to three days because yes, iced tea can go bad in the fridge.