Leftover Ground Beef Is Perfect For This Easy Chinese Noodle Dish

With the out-of-control meat prices these days, it's tempting to stock up on ground beef when there's a good sale, even if that means struggling to figure out how to cook it after. Sure, you can bake up a batch of burgers or make an old-school ground beef dish like sloppy Joe. If you're feeling bold, you might even use your surplus in a dessert recipe, like beef fudge (yes, this is a real thing). However, former "Top Chef" contestant Shirley Chung has a different idea. In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, she suggested making dan dan noodles with leftover ground beef.

Dan dan noodles are a classic Sichuan dish (Sichuan being a popular Chinese cuisine), in which noodles are tossed in a spicy and nutty sauce and topped with minced meat and pickled vegetables. Though it's typically made with ground pork, beef is sometimes used. "Adding ground beef to the sauce will make it more robust in flavor," Chung told us.

And it still allows Chung to bring out the "traditional flavor profile of the Sichuan region." When the beef is stir-fried with aromatics — specifically ginger, garlic, scallion, soy sauce, chili, and Sichuan peppercorn — it complements the spicy numbing (mala) peanut sesame sauce.