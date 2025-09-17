Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Seafood Was Just Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted

You may be thinking that just because the recalled seafood wasn't inspected doesn't necessarily mean there is anything wrong with it. And in essence, that would be correct — the lack of oversight does not automatically correlate to the catfish being contaminated in any way. But because the products failed to undergo any inspection process, there is no way of knowing whether the seafood is perfectly safe to consume or tainted with harmful bacteria or pathogens.

Because of the potential risk of becoming seriously ill from contaminated seafood, the FSIS is recommending that people who have purchased of the catfish in question discard it out of an abundance of caution. When in doubt, throw it out, as they say. Alternatively, folks can return it to the establishment they purchased it from to seek a refund.

Given that the catfish was produced for just over a year, there is a valid concern that many individuals or restaurants in the three states affected by the recall might have some of the seafood tucked away in a freezer. The FSIS has posted a list of the specific products affected by the recall on its website and posted images of the labels here. Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.