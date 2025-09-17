Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Seafood Was Just Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted
The public has gotten used to recalls that have happened for disturbing or unusual reasons, such as a potential E. coli contamination or undeclared milk, which is a food item cross-contaminated with dairy products. However, the September 15, 2025 recall from Quality Poultry & Seafood Products, Inc. of Biloxi, Mississippi, wasn't spurred by either of those problems, or even any of the most common reasons food is recalled. The company recalled roughly 98,916 pounds of catfish fillet products because they had never received a federal inspection. The seafood was distributed to retail outlets and restaurants in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, and also sold from Quality Poultry & Seafood Products' retail location.
The catfish in question was produced for over a year between September 2, 2024, and September 5, 2025. The situation was brought to light when Quality Poultry & Seafood Products informed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it was producing the catfish, and the FSIS confirmed it was never inspected. Although it may not be as serious as seafood recalls that affected millions due to botulism or norovirus concerns, it still warrants taking a second look through your freezer if you live in one of the three affected states.
Why uninspected seafood could be dangerous
You may be thinking that just because the recalled seafood wasn't inspected doesn't necessarily mean there is anything wrong with it. And in essence, that would be correct — the lack of oversight does not automatically correlate to the catfish being contaminated in any way. But because the products failed to undergo any inspection process, there is no way of knowing whether the seafood is perfectly safe to consume or tainted with harmful bacteria or pathogens.
Because of the potential risk of becoming seriously ill from contaminated seafood, the FSIS is recommending that people who have purchased of the catfish in question discard it out of an abundance of caution. When in doubt, throw it out, as they say. Alternatively, folks can return it to the establishment they purchased it from to seek a refund.
Given that the catfish was produced for just over a year, there is a valid concern that many individuals or restaurants in the three states affected by the recall might have some of the seafood tucked away in a freezer. The FSIS has posted a list of the specific products affected by the recall on its website and posted images of the labels here. Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.