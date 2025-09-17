A Famed California Chef Was Arrested After Allegedly Robbing 3 Banks In A Day

We've all heard about chefs behaving badly, but not often to this extent. ABC News reports that one Bay Area chef, known for his expertise in Italian cuisine, was arrested last week for robbing not one, but three banks in the span of one day.

Valentino Luchin, 62, of San Francisco, allegedly began his spree around noon in Chinatown, passing a note to an employee that demanded money. After he took off with the cash, two more banks were also robbed nearby in a similar fashion. Luchin was taken into custody on September 10, identified through tips to the police.

Luchin, an experienced chef, used to work as the executive chef at a restaurant called Rose Pistola in San Francisco. Later he would open a place called Ottavio, as both the owner and executive chef. Ottavio closed in 2016, which is when all the trouble began — this isn't Luchin's first run-in with the police, nor is this the first time he's been nabbed for robbing a bank.