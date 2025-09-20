12 Old-School Salad Dressings That Aren't As Popular Anymore

Salad dressings seem simple on the surface. After all, the easiest of salad dressings is merely oil and vinegar, two ingredients that have fed humans for millennia. However, peruse the salad dressing aisle at your local grocery store and you'll quickly realize that, while you may have the two or three favorites that you eat on repeat, there are actually quite a few different dressing options out there.

Additionally, salad dressings boast a rich history. The ancient Babylonian and Egyptians were coating their leafy greens with oil and vinegar. Fast forward to the Middle Ages and European royals were eating salads dressed in oils and herbs. Supposedly, Mary Queen of Scots liked a creamy mustard dressing, and King Henry IV liked an herby dressing for his potato salad made with sardines. Fast forward through history again and you get the advent of bottled salad dressing, with options from Joe Marzetti and Kraft making their ways to the American salad bowl in the early half of the 20th century.

However, while salad dressings have retained their appeal (after all, there's nothing worse than a dry bowl of lettuce), not all varieties have stood the test of time. While some have become ubiquitous, part of American culture (ranch dressing, anyone?), others have fallen out of public favor, reduced to become mere regional favorites or not even that. Here are some old-school salad dressings that just aren't as popular anymore.