The Hidden Storage Area In Your Cabinets You're Totally Ignoring

It's likely that you've wished for more kitchen space at one point, as many have. Maybe it's led you to find ways to maximize your space, such as storing plates in your kitchen drawers or buying produce hooks to hang your fruits and veggies. After all, it's not easy to simply pack up and head to greener pastures — a new place with more kitchen square footage. The next time you're trying to free up kitchen counter space, turn your eyes toward your kitchen cabinets. No, you haven't missed a secret Narnia-like portal to new space back there. But you've probably been neglecting to utilize the doors.

In the same way that you can store items on hangers or hooks along your kitchen walls or hang spice racks on the back of a pantry door, you can also place some hooks on the inside of your cabinet doors for extra storage. While this won't work for cabinets with shelves that butt up against the door, it's a game-changer if you have some space between the shelves and the door. This is a great way to store small items or things you don't want out in the open but still use somewhat frequently, like pot holders, oven mitts, or shopping bags. Measuring spoons and cups, too, if you have the space for them.