The Hidden Storage Area In Your Cabinets You're Totally Ignoring
It's likely that you've wished for more kitchen space at one point, as many have. Maybe it's led you to find ways to maximize your space, such as storing plates in your kitchen drawers or buying produce hooks to hang your fruits and veggies. After all, it's not easy to simply pack up and head to greener pastures — a new place with more kitchen square footage. The next time you're trying to free up kitchen counter space, turn your eyes toward your kitchen cabinets. No, you haven't missed a secret Narnia-like portal to new space back there. But you've probably been neglecting to utilize the doors.
In the same way that you can store items on hangers or hooks along your kitchen walls or hang spice racks on the back of a pantry door, you can also place some hooks on the inside of your cabinet doors for extra storage. While this won't work for cabinets with shelves that butt up against the door, it's a game-changer if you have some space between the shelves and the door. This is a great way to store small items or things you don't want out in the open but still use somewhat frequently, like pot holders, oven mitts, or shopping bags. Measuring spoons and cups, too, if you have the space for them.
Best storage options for your cabinet doors
You probably don't want to drill through your cabinet doors to add a little extra storage space, and you might not be allowed to if you're renting your space. Luckily, you still have plenty of options. Products like command strips allow you to slap temporary hooks up on all kinds of surfaces without worrying about permanent damage, and you may even find some racks or hooks designed to hang down from over the top of a door.
But, of course, if push comes to shove, you can always hammer some hooks in and fill the holes later with whatever type of filling material matches your cupboards. This is just one of many ways to make the most of your kitchen space. Once you get the ball rolling, you'll find little space savers just about anywhere, which is a win-win situation for you and your counters alike.