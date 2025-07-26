The Best Place To Store Dinner Plates Isn't Your Kitchen Cabinets

We know in most cases reducing the clutter of any space increases its attractiveness. Kitchens without cluttered cabinets appear cleaner than the inverse — especially for kitchens with open or clear cabinets. Plus, in these cases, it gives the resident decorative creativity, finally giving you an appropriate opportunity to display your grandma's old china or cool vintage cookware.

Accessibility differences between drawer and cabinet storage contribute heavily to drawer storage's benefits. With your dinnerware at waist-level or lower, they are inevitably easier to access than they would be on a higher shelf. While increasing dish accessibility for people of all sizes and abilities, this also increases the use of dishes that may otherwise be ignored if not in an easy-to-reach place. Additionally, keeping plates in hard-to-reach places can create health and safety hazards. Especially with heavier items that are made with ceramic or stone, it can take a toll on your body to be lifting dishes above your head. Storing them at waist-level or lower drawers instead removes the physical strain on your back produced by lifting incorrectly.

Drawer storage establishes itself to be ergonomic and creates an opportunity to use your cabinets — specifically the top shelf — for lesser-used items. Ergonomic drawer storage allows the entire cooking-and-cleaning process to be more streamlined. With a smoother path to appliances and counters, any home chef enhances their potential to work more efficiently.