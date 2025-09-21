The Shady Way Restaurants Trick Diners Into Ordering Specific Menu Items

Like it or not, every restaurant is a business, and at the end of the day, they exist to make a profit. Unfortunately, the lure of the almighty dollar occasionally leads some restaurateurs to employ shady practices that entice customers to order menu items with the best margins. It's not just restaurants. Grocery stores get customers to spend more with a few tricks up their sleeves as well. The Takeout spoke with American restaurateur, entrepreneur, and founder of Mira Mediterranean, Hakki Akdeniz, about menu mislabeling, and he had some advice about buzzwords to look out for that may not be the most authentic way to describe a menu item.

It's often said that people eat with their eyes, but they also eat with their hearts. Take something you might see in a diner, such as "Grandma's Apple Pie." "Emotion is food," Akdeniz said, adding, "Even if the ingredients aren't valuable, a word like 'grandma's' reminds people of home, family, and comfort." For all you know, that dessert was made with bruised and beaten marked-down produce and a store-bought pie crust — and you can bet the farm no "grandma" made it. But because of duplicitous mislabeling, your mind naturally goes to that childhood memory of catching a whiff of Gam-Gam's famous specialty from across the room.

Still, Akdeniz doesn't necessarily think his clientele would be naive enough to order his dishes simply because of an alluring title. "Words like 'local' or 'truffle' are popular, but today's visitors are too intelligent to be duped," he said. However, plenty of folks still get scammed by overpriced truffle fries simply because "truffle" sounds gourmet. "Nevertheless, the appropriate phrase can undoubtedly persuade someone to try something they might not have otherwise ordered," Akdeniz acknowledged.