This Is The Safest Way To Store Leftover French Fries

Picture this: You order a burger and fries from your favorite takeout place. You put on a movie, sink into the couch, eat your dinner, but don't finish your fries. The movie ends, you're in a food coma, and don't want to get up. However tempted you may be to snuggle deeper into the couch to watch an episode of your current show, you need to get up and put those leftover fries away. Not storing food quickly is one of the main mistakes people make with leftovers.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Leftovers and Food Safety page, perishable foods, including french fries, need to be refrigerated after two hours (one hour if the room temperature is more than 90 degrees), or else bacteria will begin to grow.

To keep leftover french fries fresh for longer, the goal is to avoid making them soggy. Once the fries are cooled completely (that is, not piping hot out of a fryer), put them in an airtight container or resealable bag with a paper towel (if you're using the bag, remove the excess air from the bag first and then seal it as tightly as possible). Whichever method you use, the fries will keep in the fridge for two to three days.