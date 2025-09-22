Barack Obama's Favorite Pasta Isn't Just Delicious, He Calls It 'Lucky' Too 

Barack Obama is known for practical culinary preferences like his delightfully simple favorite meal and protein-packed presidential breakfast, but it turns out the former president isn't beyond a little culinary superstition — at least when it comes to pasta. According to former White House chef Sam Kass, via Parade, Obama's favorite pasta dish is a simple, nutritious, and flavor-packed combination of penne pasta, spinach, fresh pesto, and chicken. Kass has said that he first prepared the pasta dish for Obama on Air Force One the night of his second debate with Mitt Romney during his re-election campaign (we can only assume Romney fueled up with his favorite meat: hot dogs). The then-president was uncharacteristically enthusiastic about the Italian-inspired meal, and his pasta-fueled spirits seem to have carried over into his debate performance – after a disappointing first debate on October 3, 2012, Obama won the second debate on October 16, 2012.

Apparently, the politician credited his powerful performance not to careful preparation, but to the pasta he ate the night before. Totally logical, in our opinion. Naturally, Obama ate the same pasta dish the night of his third debate with Romney and on election day, both of which turned out in his favor. Coincidence? Obama thinks not. The fresh and protein-packed dish quickly gained an auspicious reputation as Obama's "lucky pasta."