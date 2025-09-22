Barack Obama's Favorite Pasta Isn't Just Delicious, He Calls It 'Lucky' Too
Barack Obama is known for practical culinary preferences like his delightfully simple favorite meal and protein-packed presidential breakfast, but it turns out the former president isn't beyond a little culinary superstition — at least when it comes to pasta. According to former White House chef Sam Kass, via Parade, Obama's favorite pasta dish is a simple, nutritious, and flavor-packed combination of penne pasta, spinach, fresh pesto, and chicken. Kass has said that he first prepared the pasta dish for Obama on Air Force One the night of his second debate with Mitt Romney during his re-election campaign (we can only assume Romney fueled up with his favorite meat: hot dogs). The then-president was uncharacteristically enthusiastic about the Italian-inspired meal, and his pasta-fueled spirits seem to have carried over into his debate performance – after a disappointing first debate on October 3, 2012, Obama won the second debate on October 16, 2012.
Apparently, the politician credited his powerful performance not to careful preparation, but to the pasta he ate the night before. Totally logical, in our opinion. Naturally, Obama ate the same pasta dish the night of his third debate with Romney and on election day, both of which turned out in his favor. Coincidence? Obama thinks not. The fresh and protein-packed dish quickly gained an auspicious reputation as Obama's "lucky pasta."
How to make Obama's favorite 'lucky' pasta
Frankly, we should all have a lucky pasta dish. However, if you've yet to find your personal charmed carb, Obama's lucky pasta is a pretty great default. Whether you're superstitious or not, it's pretty clear why Obama's favorite lucky pasta dish is a winner. The combination of penne pasta, flavorful fresh pesto, spinach, and chicken breast strikes the perfect balance of healthy and delicious. Best of all, it comes together in under 30 minutes and is incredibly simple to prepare and cook. After all, Chef Sam Kass whipped it up in an airplane kitchen.
Even if you're not a professional chef, you can make this pasta at home with a few simple steps. First, cook some mini penne pasta (or your preferred short pasta shape) according to the package instructions. While the pasta boils, blend up a fresh pesto sauce with basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan, and olive oil (or just use that open jar of pesto, we won't judge). Finally, chop up cooked chicken breast and baby spinach, and mix it into your pesto pasta (along with a splash of pasta water). Garnish with cheese, and you have a tasty bowl of "lucky" pasta. And since you (luckily) probably don't have to rush off to a high-profile political debate, we suggest topping off this fortuitous meal by savoring a slice of Obama's beloved all-American dessert.