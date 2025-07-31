One Of President Obama's Favorite Dishes Is The 'Simplest Meal Of All Time'

In May 2016, Anthony Bourdain and then-President Barack Obama shared sips, smiles, and stories at restaurant Bun Cha Huong Lien in Hanoi, Vietnam – and aside from the wisdom displayed during that meal, it was pretty cool to see the former president casually drink a beer. As they ate bowls of traditional bun cha, the two discussed their common love of Southeast Asian culture, prompting Obama to divulge "one of [his] favorite meals of all time." Describing a trip he had taken to the Puncak region of Indonesia, Obama highlighted a particularly interesting restaurant experience where chefs would cook fish — carp — that swam through a river running through the restaurant itself. Mentioning the chefs would fry the fish and serve it with a bed of rice, Obama sincerely stated, "It was the simplest meal possible and nothing tasted so good."

The former president has shared some controversial food takes in the past – Obama's steak order as well as his belief ketchup on a hot dog is "not acceptable past the age of eight" are two that cause frenzy. However, this fish-and-rice combo is presumably one most could agree to enjoy.

Obama and Bourdain's table has since been encapsulated with glass in the now-world-known Hanoi restaurant, so patrons may still sense the magic and energy the two icons imbued in the restaurant's walls. The restaurant now offers a "Combo Obama" for patrons to try, which consists of bun cha, a seafood spring roll, and a bottle of Hanoi beer.