Mini Appliances Aren't Just Cute, They're Super Convenient

As someone who never grew past five feet in height, I've always felt a deep connection to all things "mini." And being a foodie, I naturally own a growing collection of mini appliances. However, you don't have to be a mini person to fall in love with mini appliances. These little guys serve more purposes than you'd think.

There's essentially a mini version of every appliance — mini waffle makers, toaster ovens, donut makers, slow cookers, and even dishwashers — all of which can be found on Amazon or at popular retail stores, such as Target. Smaller appliances not only mean less clean-up, but also more affordable prices: Most range from $12 to $60, depending on the type and brand. For those living in college dorm rooms, studio apartments, modular homes, or campers, mini appliances are a perfect gift: They require limited space, and also come in fun designs which add a pop of color and style to kitchens.

Mini appliances also come in handy when traveling! If you're staying in a hotel without a kitchenette or complimentary coffee, a mini coffee maker (like the coffee maker best for your morning routine) that fits in your suitcase will become your new best friend. There are even countertop-sized mini fridges, and some even come with USB ports to store temperature-sensitive items while on the road. A mini appliance can essentially do anything a big appliance can — and look cuter while doing it.