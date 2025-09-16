How Hostess Was Saved From Bankruptcy

In 2012, well-known snack brand Hostess filed for bankruptcy and liquidation amidst a labor strike. The bankruptcy was meant to be the end of the company and Hostess snacks, but with what could be considered a series of fortunate events, the brand was saved from doom. It turns out that the general public actually loved Hostess, and in the months following the bankruptcy news, Hostess snacks were flying off the shelves at a rate that the company had probably hoped for many years.

As such, Hostess was bought and sold by a few different owners before the company was eventually sold to Gores Holdings by Apollo Global Management and Metropoulos & Co. for $375 million. Gores Holdings would change its name to Hostess Brands, and Gores Group CEO Alec Gores and Hostess owner C. Dean Metropoulos invested another $350 million to bring the brand back to life.

The future of Hostess and the beloved Twinkie started to look ... okay. As Hostess worked to rebuild the company and get Twinkies back on the shelves, it invested more in its employees and bakeries, even though it had to close all but three bakeries. Thanks to the few companies that believed Hostess was worth saving and the consumers who didn't want their favorite snacks to disappear from shelves, the iconic snack brand resurrected, and the beloved Twinkie got to live another day.