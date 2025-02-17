Do Twinkies Actually Last Forever?

In November 2012, Twinkies were removed from store shelves and were said to be discontinued until further notice due to Hostess Brands filing bankruptcy. They're now back on the market and worth more than ever (the company even made a comeback in 2023 with a new cake). So, naturally, there were quite a few die-hard Twinkie fans and fellow foodies who stock-piled what they could of the remaining treats. Such was the case for Colin Purrington, who had a box stashed in his basement for eight years before he sent them off to the university for further testing.

Purrington described the smell alone as "rotting ginkgo fruit" on X (formerly Twitter). Speaking to Business Insider, plant pathologist Matt Kasson, who examined the Twinkie in a lab in 2020, described it as "a mummy finger" — a clear indication that some molding was definitely going on there, to say the least. Kisson suggested that the process could have happened very fast, though it;'s unclear just how fast with the evidence they had to work with. But the same wasn't true for another Twinkie that was left out for 44 years.

A previous Twinkie was left sitting for 44 years, and the results were even more disturbing than the recalled "mummy finger" — it was fully intact and appeared unbothered. Kasson suggested it might have had better storage conditions than Purrington's treat did. Most of us don't have 44-year-old Twinkies in our pantries, or even eight-year old ones for that matter. Regardless, it has been scientifically proven that a box should be consumed within 25 days of purchasing — or within the best-by date — to fully enjoy the nostalgia of that golden sponge cake with the cream filling.