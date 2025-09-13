Kith Treats X Katz's Delicatessen Review: Pastrami Has No Business In Ice Cream

As a (mostly) native New Yorker, anytime someone is visiting my fine city, whether friend or stranger, I always ask if they've been to or plan on visiting Katz's Delicatessen. The feel good Jewish food institution has been serving heaping amounts of pastrami, salami, latkes, and some of the best fries in the world since 1888. For a short ride this September, the savory strong flavors of Katz's are being borrowed and imported into a set of Kith Treats honoring the deli.

These treats, with names like The Dilluxe and The Latke, sound like some sort of physical challenge, featuring toppings like the signature fried potato pancakes, pickles, mustard seeds, rye bread, and pastrami rub seasoning. As a diehard Katz's fan and unofficial member of its street team, I was more than happy to accept this challenge.

Will the result end with me exalting "Mazel Tov!" at this ultimate meat-up, or will I walk away scratching my head and tongue, asking, "pastrami on why???" After many spoonfuls and hearty sips, the truth can finally be told in this chew & review. Buckle your borscht belts and let's take in this tasting journey together.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.