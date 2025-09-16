Customers Can't Get Enough Of This Costco Frozen Breaded Seafood Item
If you haven't been to Costco in a while, consider this incentive to visit your nearest location. In addition to finally addressing the 14 Costco perks you're still not taking advantage of, you can also get your hands on a seafood item that's earning rave notices from reviewers. The Kirkland Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod is an updated version of a previously released item with two notable changes: new packaging and a gluten-free coating. More importantly, it's absolutely delectable.
In fact, these fancy little fillets — which come approximately 12 to a box and weigh 2.5 pounds in total — are one of 13 Costco frozen seafood items that are worth buying, according to customer reviews. Though they resemble, at first glance, an elevated fish stick, the cod is way better than those soggy, flavorless items. The breading here is robust and well-seasoned, and you can heat them in the air fryer or oven for a nice crunch. They're the right size for a light lunch, appetizer, or a low-effort and high-protein snack; in short, the Kirkland breaded cod is a winner if you're looking to change up your tired daytime cooking arsenal.
So what do the reviews say about these fillets, anyway?
Redditors had plenty to say about these fillets, and much of it was positive. One reviewer wrote that you should cook them an extra two minutes for an even more defined crunch, and suggested serving them with a homemade tartar sauce made with pickle juice, pickles, and mayo. The majority seem to prefer using their air fryers for a more pronounced and evenly crisped exterior, and quite a few liked that it was made with whole fish. You can actually see the meat flaking when you bite into it, which is definitely a plus if you're tired of fish paste in your frozen seafood products.
Some struggled to find a substantial dish to pair with the fillets, which can be a bit small. Suggestions included Caesar salads, clam chowder for the double seafood buff, or as an ingredient in fish tacos. One reviewer noted that they go great in a sandwich with some condiments and fresh lettuce, tomatoes, or onion. My personal take: You can't go wrong pairing them with pasta, but then again, I think just about anything goes well as a protein addition to mac and cheese. In any case, the Kirkland Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod is tasty and versatile enough to provide you with not one but several satisfying meals.