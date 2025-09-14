Why You Might Want To Leave The Skin On Salmon While Cooking It

Crispy, golden salmon skin does more than add texture — it protects the fish from overcooking. "Yes, leaving the skin on can help protect the delicate flesh from overcooking, especially when pan-searing or grilling," says Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." She adds, "The skin acts like a thin barrier, holding in moisture and creating a crisp, flavorful layer if seared well." Anyone who has pulled a dry fillet out of the oven knows how valuable that protection can be.

Gentile points to pan-searing and grilling salmon with its skin as the best uses for skin-on salmon, where high heat transforms the fat under the skin into a crackling layer. She recommends patting the skin completely dry, scoring it lightly so it doesn't curl, and seasoning it simply with salt before hitting a very hot pan. The technique works the same way home cooks chase crispy chicken skin, where moisture is the enemy, and heat is your friend. For recipes that lean lighter, like steamed fish or delicate broths, Gentile suggests removing the skin so the flavors stay clean. It's the same logic behind knowing when to trim fat from steak before grilling, or when to let it ride — a balance any cook learns with practice. Just like figuring out the right seasoning for roasted vegetables or knowing when to pull a burger off the grill, learning the key to cooking the crispiest salmon skin might make the difference between a weeknight dinner you tolerate and one you crave.