We Asked Michelin Starred Chefs What's Always In Their Pantry

Michelin-starred chefs are the best in the industry. The star award that derived from Michelin Tires is often regarded as the highest honor a restaurant can receive. To earn this highly coveted recognition, chefs usually undergo years of training and preparation, but they must also bring a certain je ne sais quoi to the table. This creativity is what sets them apart from other fine dining professionals who don't quite make the cut. (Of course, there are plenty of star-worthy chefs in cities and countries that the Michelin Guide doesn't cover.) Whether they're working in their restaurant's kitchen, or cooking a simple meal at home, these chefs look to a few key ingredients to bring out the best flavor of every dish.

To help home cooks elevate their recipes, we asked six Michelin-recognized chefs which ingredients they always keep in their pantry. These icons of haute cuisine work in some of the most captivating Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S. and Singapore (former home of the world's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant), and bring expertise that represents a multitude of global cuisines. Although many of their recommended ingredients are specialized, most are easily attainable, simple to use, and affordable — and you might even already have some of them in your kitchen pantry!