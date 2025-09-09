The Spatula All Home Cooks Need, According To Chefs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If, in a moment of madness, you bought every utensil on the market, you'd not only have an overstuffed kitchen, but also lots of really useful utensils that would go underappreciated. To save you the space, expense, and embarrassment, we asked pro chefs what kitchen gadgets are worth the investment, and discovered that the spatula that should be in every home. And to hone that purchase even further, Michelle Morey, Maine mom and food blogger at Barefoot in the Pines, pointed us in the direction of silicone spatulas.

"They're cheap, and they get every single ounce of batter out of a bowl," Morey says. "They're heat-resistant enough to cook with, and then are so flexible that they work with you, not against you." Morey is particularly fond of smaller models, noting that they are great for getting the last morsel from jam and jelly jars. "Make sure to get a good one where the head and handle are all one piece. They're easier to clean and they don't break easily," she notes.

Silicone spatulas can also resist heat over 480 degrees Fahrenheit, giving them a distinct edge on plastic spatulas, which run the risk of melting at any temperature above 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The silicone variety also won't scratch your pans — even the nonstick ones that seem to get marked up if you so much as look at them wrong. And silicone's own nonstick surface makes them easy to clean. Adding a silicone spatula to your kitchen utensil tool belt is a must, but there are also a few details one should keep in mind.