Vintage Tupperware Is Great For Collecting, But You Really Shouldn't Use It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Collecting vintage Tupperware can evoke the same feeling of gratification that other items from the past deliver, and what's more, vintage Tupperware may actually be worth something. However, you probably shouldn't use it for food. Tupperware used a chemical called BPA (bisphenol-A) in its containers until March 2010. BPA is a chemical commonly found in polycarbonate plastics like water bottles and food storage containers, and excessive exposure to it can lead to issues ranging from cardiovascular and fertility problems to developmental delays in children. The chemical has also been linked to certain cancers.

But BPA isn't the only chemical to be concerned about in vintage Tupperware. If you find a set from the 1970s, it should be used for display only, as Tupperware from this time period have been known to contain arsenic, lead, mercury, and calcium. The presence and amounts of these chemicals vary based on the Tupperware's particular aesthetic, but it's not worth the risk.

If you find an adorable piece of Tupperware and want to use it for food, check for specific numbers on the container that will tell you if it's BPA-free. The numbers to look out for on BPA-free Tupperware are 1, 2, and 5, while the number 7 signals the possible presence of BPA. However, just because you've found a food storage container that likely doesn't contain BPA also doesn't mean you're in the clear. The truth is, even BPA-free plastic still contains other chemicals that can be harmful when leached into our food.