Selena Gomez's Tangy Popcorn Upgrade Is Perfect For Movie Night

Selena Gomez may be a successful actress, singer, and businesswoman, but she's still a work in progress when it comes to the culinary arts. Not gonna lie, seeing her struggle to cook on her HBO Max show "Selena + Chef" made us feel better about our chef potential. But if there's one thing you can't deny about her, it's her broad interest in different foods. She typically enjoys Tex-Mex for breakfast, protein-rich salads for lunch, and various bowls for dinner. For snacks, she likes Cheetos and chocolates, but her favorite is pickles.

Selena loves pickles so much that she's not afraid to mix them with her food and snacks whenever possible. One recipe she once proudly shared on national TV that uses the briny food item is her tangy popcorn. If you are someone who likes the combination of tangy, spicy, and crispy, then you might enjoy munching on this snack on your next movie night.

In a TikTok clip from her 2010 guest appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Gomez happily shared her family's go-to popcorn recipe, which involves adding a generous amount of Tabasco sauce and a bit of salt to plain popcorn, mixing it all up, and eating each piece with pickle juice dip. Fallon initially seemed wary of the bizarre recipe, as seen in the clip. But once he got a taste of it, he changed his mind, calling it "phenomenal" and his "new favorite popcorn."