How You Can Take A Gallon Of Olive Garden's Beloved Soup Home

While some restaurants can lose their charm after decades of service, the Olive Garden experience continues to delight us. The unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks are a major draw for many, and sure, you could stay home and make soup, but you'll never replicate the perfection that is Olive Garden's minestrone. And if you're in the mood to share that soup with, say, 12 of your closest friends, you can buy a gallon of it to share with them for your next movie night, dinner party, or just because you want to. Of course, you can also choose to hoard it all for yourself, like a dragon.

Olive Garden's catering menu is designed for any occasion, ranging from business meetings and family reunions to bridal parties. All of the four soup options from the catering menu — chicken & gnocchi, pasta e fagioli, minestrone, and zuppa toscana, which are made fresh in-house every day — can be ordered in the larger, 12-serving container. The cost will vary based on location, but is generally around $30.

Best of all, food that's left over from Olive Garden, and in particular, soup, will keep in the fridge for around three to four days as long as it's stored in an air-tight container. So while you enjoy this wealth of soup at home, it's best to do so in an appropriate amount of time. And while you're at it, consider adding just a few more items from the menu to make a full meal out of what's usually just the appetizer.