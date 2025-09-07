The Most Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Is Made With This Flavor Of Vodka
Does any fruit make for a more delicious drink than watermelon? And you just need one extra ingredient beyond watermelon juice to create a refreshing cocktail that future you will thank you for making. That boozy addition? Cucumber vodka.
Cucumber has a bright quality with fresh, vegetal notes that shine in clean-tasting vodka. You can buy cucumber vodka ready-to-drink from brands like Ketel One, Effen, and Prairie Organic, or make your own cucumber-infused vodka at home if you plan ahead. You can mix up this drink using a store-bought juice, though it is rare to find watermelon juice in grocery stores. Alternatively, pureeing fresh watermelon easily makes a delicious homemade juice.
About 3 ounces of watermelon juice to 1 ounce of cucumber vodka is a good starting measurement. This ratio packs just enough of a punch to wake up your taste buds without overpowering the fresh fruit flavors — add some simple syrup if you prefer a sweeter cocktail. Then, top the drink off with plain or watermelon-flavored sparkling water. Experiment with the measurements of juice, alcohol, and seltzer to find your ideal mix!
Turn your watermelon and cucumber vodka cocktail into a little green garden
You can always make a cocktail with cucumber vodka, watermelon juice, and seltzer water and call it a day — but the beauty is in the details when it comes to a good cocktail experience. I recommend adding some leafy greens, and no, I don't mean spinach. Try fresh basil or mint, either blended along with the watermelon or served as a garnish atop the drink. Just don't get too heavy-handed, since fresh herbs can pack a serious punch. You can't go wrong with fresh cucumber slices as a garnish, of course, and you can even keep your drink cool by freezing some of the watermelon juice and using it as ice cubes.
Lemon juice makes watermelon even tastier because the sourness causes you to salivate more, making your taste buds more perceptive of flavor. With the added acidity of lemon (or lime), you can enjoy even more of the fruity bouquet of the melon and the vegetal notes of the cucumber. Adding a squeeze into your drink will make it taste like a fizzy cucumber-watermelon lemonade, and a piece of candied citrus peel makes a lovely garnish. Then take your drink, put your feet up, and savor this truly tasty treat.