The Most Refreshing Watermelon Cocktail Is Made With This Flavor Of Vodka

Does any fruit make for a more delicious drink than watermelon? And you just need one extra ingredient beyond watermelon juice to create a refreshing cocktail that future you will thank you for making. That boozy addition? Cucumber vodka.

Cucumber has a bright quality with fresh, vegetal notes that shine in clean-tasting vodka. You can buy cucumber vodka ready-to-drink from brands like Ketel One, Effen, and Prairie Organic, or make your own cucumber-infused vodka at home if you plan ahead. You can mix up this drink using a store-bought juice, though it is rare to find watermelon juice in grocery stores. Alternatively, pureeing fresh watermelon easily makes a delicious homemade juice.

About 3 ounces of watermelon juice to 1 ounce of cucumber vodka is a good starting measurement. This ratio packs just enough of a punch to wake up your taste buds without overpowering the fresh fruit flavors — add some simple syrup if you prefer a sweeter cocktail. Then, top the drink off with plain or watermelon-flavored sparkling water. Experiment with the measurements of juice, alcohol, and seltzer to find your ideal mix!