How Long Walmart Will Hold Your Curbside Grocery Pickup Order

Even those who have mastered the art of avoiding the absolute worst times to shop at Walmart still may, on occasion, need a break from wandering the aisles . With half of America's largest retail chains offering curbside pickup, the opportunity for convenience is there, but if you don't know the rules, it can end up being even more challenging than if you just opted for in-store shopping. Every store is different; for example, the length of time Target will hold your pickup order is not the same as at Walmart. If you place an order for curbside pickup at Walmart, it will be safe and ready to go until 8:00 p.m. on the day you placed the order, as long as you check in on the app by that time.

This policy also applies to orders with frozen goods or perishables, because Walmart keeps them in an appropriate environment to prevent spoilage. If you're late for your pickup and can't check in on time, the best option is to either reschedule or cancel and reorder your items. If you're late and don't take any action on the Walmart app, the store will cancel your order the following morning, and the authorization hold placed on your payment method will be removed. However, if you place your order and your plans for the day change, you're not completely out of luck. Walmart had enough foresight to create a few options on the app for those who can't make the pickup window.