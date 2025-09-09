The 12 Best Middle Eastern Restaurants In NYC

New York City is America's most cosmopolitan metropolis, with over 8 million people from around the world who speak some 800 languages between them. Naturally, a city this diverse produces a restaurant scene that offers everything from New York's best pizza places to innovative dishes rooted in Middle Eastern heritage. When it comes to the latter, recent years have seen an explosion in this particular gastronomy, with Middle Eastern flavors increasingly becoming central to the city's culinary identity.

In Manhattan and its neighboring boroughs, you're spoiled for choices whether it's Levantine, Egyptian, Palestinian, Yemeni, or Persian food you're looking for. Middle Eastern-style restaurants range from those sticking to traditional preparations to those inventing creative twists on customary dishes — including putting regional ingredients in very American foods, like tahini in soft serve ice cream. Vegetables often take center stage as well, but either way, the meals at New York's best Middle Eastern restaurants are a delicious and hearty testament to the cuisine.