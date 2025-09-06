The Deep-Fried Food Gordon Ramsay Refuses To Eat

Good chefs' most valuable skill is using ingredients in original and innovative ways to produce deliciously unique meals. As part of that, they enjoy exploring different cuisines and dishes to experience foods and flavors that are new to them, helping spark their creativity. But sometimes those foods will leave them more repelled than inspired. For celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, deep-fried turkey is one of the foods that he avoids at all costs.

Ramsay doesn't shy away from creating dishes that might make some people hesitate, like the British chef's unexpected English Breakfast Pizza combo. But deep frying a turkey is apparently a bridge too far. During a "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" appearance, Ramsay talked about having deep-fried turkey for the first time when an American friend invited him over for Thanksgiving. He described being confused about going into the garage and then seeing what he called a "vat" for cooking the bird, and called the fried turkey "[bleeping] disgusting."

The chef told Colbert the turkey had been too dry, adding, "There's a reason why we only eat that bird once a year." He said turkey should instead be roasted using herb butter and bacon. It's a recipe he's shared online, with herb butter rubbed under and on the skin and bacon covering the breast, both to help make its lean meat flavorful and moist. But Ramsay didn't win over Colbert, who called fried turkey "so good," and said, "I'm from the South, everything is deep fried."