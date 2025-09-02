The Best Tool For Cutting Fish Isn't A Sharp Knife

Cleaning fish is finicky. It's frustrating. And often, your kitchen knife's not much help. If you're using a chef's knife or a pairing knife, switching to a fillet knife will instantly up your game. But according to Maricel Gentile, chef, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of Maricel's Asian Cookbook, there's another tool that'll simplify the process: kitchen shears.

When it comes to kitchen implements, kitchen shears aren't necessarily the star of the show. But according to Gentile, kitchen shears make easy work of things that would be cumbersome with a knife — like cutting fish. "Kitchen shears are practical for trimming fins, cutting through small bones, or portioning fish," she tells The Takeout. She admits that shears aren't right for everything, though. When she's cutting through soft meat or needs precision, she reaches for a fillet knife. "For filleting or slicing, a sharp knife gives you cleaner cuts and more control. I often use both, depending on the task," she says.