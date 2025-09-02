The Best Tool For Cutting Fish Isn't A Sharp Knife
Cleaning fish is finicky. It's frustrating. And often, your kitchen knife's not much help. If you're using a chef's knife or a pairing knife, switching to a fillet knife will instantly up your game. But according to Maricel Gentile, chef, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of Maricel's Asian Cookbook, there's another tool that'll simplify the process: kitchen shears.
When it comes to kitchen implements, kitchen shears aren't necessarily the star of the show. But according to Gentile, kitchen shears make easy work of things that would be cumbersome with a knife — like cutting fish. "Kitchen shears are practical for trimming fins, cutting through small bones, or portioning fish," she tells The Takeout. She admits that shears aren't right for everything, though. When she's cutting through soft meat or needs precision, she reaches for a fillet knife. "For filleting or slicing, a sharp knife gives you cleaner cuts and more control. I often use both, depending on the task," she says.
Why should you invest in kitchen shears?
Don't raid your desk drawer next time you need to fillet a fish: Kitchen shears aren't like the scissors you'll find in the craft aisle at Target. For one, regular scissors pose a health risk. It's easy for bacteria to get caught between the blades. Kitchen shears typically have a locking mechanism so you can snap the blades apart for an easy clean. Many brands are even dishwasher safe.
That's not the only thing that separates shears from regular scissors, though. Their rough, durable blades are designed to slice through chicken flesh and snip woody rosemary stems, while small serrations help hold slippery foods in place. Many kitchen shears function as Swiss Army-style multi-tools, too. Those metal teeth between the handles are meant for cracking nuts and opening jars; hooks and nooks serve as bottle openers. Just check to make sure you're buying the right thing. The Takeout doesn't condone any salad scissor foolery. They're awkward, single-use, and definitely can't be used for cutting fish.