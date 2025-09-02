Why You Shouldn't Be Storing Cereal On Top Of Your Fridge (And Where To Store It Instead)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having a picturesque kitchen with nothing on top of the fridge is the social media influencer vibe many of us believe is just a dream. Alas, towering, "family-sized" cereal boxes aren't always pantry or cabinet-friendly. What do we do when the giant box of Fruity Pebbles doesn't fit on the shelf? Many people put it on top of the refrigerator. This method seems flawless, but when you weigh out the risks, it just isn't worth it. Storing your cereal on top of the fridge is a major and avoidable food storage mistake for a number of reasons, the first being that it's a hazard. It may not seem like much to have a cereal box fall on your head, but if your household has small children, a large box could do some damage.

The tops of refrigerators are also often warm or even hot. Keeping the fridge cold on the inside takes a lot of energy; creating that energy heats up the outside, which needs to stay properly ventilated in order for the appliance to work properly. If the heat is prevented from escaping, there's a chance the fridge won't cool its contents properly, which can lead to food spoiling faster than normal. Cardboard cereal boxes are also flammable. The fun and colorful boxes are usually coated in chemicals that would cause them to not only burn fast and hot, but also produce hazardous fumes. Just because the heat from your fridge hasn't caused a fire doesn't mean it couldn't.