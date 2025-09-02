Why You Shouldn't Be Storing Cereal On Top Of Your Fridge (And Where To Store It Instead)
Having a picturesque kitchen with nothing on top of the fridge is the social media influencer vibe many of us believe is just a dream. Alas, towering, "family-sized" cereal boxes aren't always pantry or cabinet-friendly. What do we do when the giant box of Fruity Pebbles doesn't fit on the shelf? Many people put it on top of the refrigerator. This method seems flawless, but when you weigh out the risks, it just isn't worth it. Storing your cereal on top of the fridge is a major and avoidable food storage mistake for a number of reasons, the first being that it's a hazard. It may not seem like much to have a cereal box fall on your head, but if your household has small children, a large box could do some damage.
The tops of refrigerators are also often warm or even hot. Keeping the fridge cold on the inside takes a lot of energy; creating that energy heats up the outside, which needs to stay properly ventilated in order for the appliance to work properly. If the heat is prevented from escaping, there's a chance the fridge won't cool its contents properly, which can lead to food spoiling faster than normal. Cardboard cereal boxes are also flammable. The fun and colorful boxes are usually coated in chemicals that would cause them to not only burn fast and hot, but also produce hazardous fumes. Just because the heat from your fridge hasn't caused a fire doesn't mean it couldn't.
So where should you store your cereal instead?
Cereal is considered a pantry food, and when stored on top of your fridge, soaking up all that heat, it'll also likely turn stale faster. Even though it won't spoil as fast as an apple or a kiwi, it should still be stored properly to get the most out of each bowl. If your favorite cereal doesn't fit on your shelves, you can always swap storage containers. Remove the bag and pour it into an air-tight container that fits on your shelf. If the cereal is unopened, you can remove the bag and set it directly on the shelf if it doesn't fit into a different container. Just make sure to write the best-by date somewhere on the bag.
When deciding on the best storage container for your cereal, avoid using vintage Tupperware or anything made of bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical used in the manufacturing of plastic material that is linked to many health concerns. Some of my favorite food storage containers that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, like the OXO POP Cereal Dispensers, are specifically designed to fit on the average kitchen shelves. As tempting and convenient as it is to set your cereal boxes (or anything else, for that matter) on top of your refrigerator, the pros far outweigh the cons, and proper storage can save you from both unnecessary risk and a stale bowl of cereal.