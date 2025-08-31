Give Mimosas A Summertime Upgrade With This Floral French Liqueur

If you're already a fan of mimosas (AKA, the two-ingredient cocktail you should have memorized by now), it won't take much to convince you that they're perfect for brunch. But I'm always on the lookout for ways to take something that's good and make it even better. So, while champagne is already a fancy accompaniment to orange juice, you can elevate this citrusy classic by replacing the bubbly with St. Germain — or even serving the liqueur alongside it. Made from handpicked elderflowers harvested across Europe, this liqueur brings a delicate floral sweetness that works beautifully with orange juice and sparkling wine. The flavor is subtle and elegant, offering notes of pear, peach, and grapefruit without veering into syrupy territory.

This makes it ideal for warm-weather sipping. It's easy to make a mimosa too sweet or too acidic, depending on the juice and champagne you use, but St. Germain bridges that gap with just a touch of sweetness. The drink will still feel brunch-appropriate, but it'll also lend itself to garden parties, bridal showers, or just a lazy Sunday on the porch. You can also experiment with different citrus juices (like blood orange or grapefruit) while still letting that floral note shine. Adding St. Germain to a mimosa is a vibe that you don't want to miss, and it's super easy to swap in.