The Most Popular Coffee Drink In Los Angeles Is A Clear Favorite

Beyond being one of the most popular beverages in the world — ranking third, behind water and tea — coffee's versatility as a drink has led to many debates over which style is the best of the best. While these preferences vary among people within one community or state, the people of Los Angeles lean heavily toward lattes as their absolute favorite, over any other style.

This general preference among coffee drinkers in LA can be seen through the high frequency that lattes are searched for in the area, on Google. The espresso and milk combo outnumbers every other style of coffee, with decaf being the second-most frequently searched among them. However, this trend can also be seen anecdotally; when LA coffee shop owners were asked about their best-selling espresso items, the vast majority of them noted that lattes were in their top two. While these studies exclude popular items like matcha, which has grown more popular and would likely be near the top of the list (even though you can expect to pay more for your matcha), it does reinforce the latte's dominance over LA's coffee culture.