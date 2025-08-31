This Appalachian State Loves Pumpkin Spice More Than Any Other

As autumn approaches, folks all over the country are gearing up for the triumphant return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice lattes, along with all the other pumpkin spice-flavored treats we enjoy in the fall. But all regions aren't equal when it comes to their adoration of fall's most famous flavor. According to a Google Trends search, the citizens of West Virginia search the term "pumpkin spice" more than people from any other area in the United States.

So why do West Virginians want to know about pumpkin spice so much more than, say, a state like Louisiana, which placed last on the list? It may be a two-fold situation. Residents of The Mountain State have a deep infatuation with everyone's favorite morning perk, consuming over three cups a day per person on average. However, West Virginia ranks low on the availability of coffee shops per capita (as well as Costco locations – it's among the three U.S. states without one). The lack of establishments selling pumpkin spice-flavored drinks might encourage the state's many java enthusiasts to figure out how to make them at home, and what's an easier way to find some tasty pumpkin spice coffee recipes than doing a quick Google search?