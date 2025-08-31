This Appalachian State Loves Pumpkin Spice More Than Any Other
As autumn approaches, folks all over the country are gearing up for the triumphant return of Starbucks' pumpkin spice lattes, along with all the other pumpkin spice-flavored treats we enjoy in the fall. But all regions aren't equal when it comes to their adoration of fall's most famous flavor. According to a Google Trends search, the citizens of West Virginia search the term "pumpkin spice" more than people from any other area in the United States.
So why do West Virginians want to know about pumpkin spice so much more than, say, a state like Louisiana, which placed last on the list? It may be a two-fold situation. Residents of The Mountain State have a deep infatuation with everyone's favorite morning perk, consuming over three cups a day per person on average. However, West Virginia ranks low on the availability of coffee shops per capita (as well as Costco locations – it's among the three U.S. states without one). The lack of establishments selling pumpkin spice-flavored drinks might encourage the state's many java enthusiasts to figure out how to make them at home, and what's an easier way to find some tasty pumpkin spice coffee recipes than doing a quick Google search?
West Virginians want pumpkin spice vibes at home
Notoriously caffeinated states like Washington (which actually doesn't have the most Starbucks locations) and New York placed 17th and 44th, respectively, on the pumpkin spice search list. Following the logic that folks are searching "pumpkin spice" in an attempt to discover how to make a stellar fall-flavored cup of joe at home, that makes sense. Both New York and Washington have more coffee shops per capita than West Virginia, making it easier for them to simply stop by their favorite local establishment to get their fix.
Consuming pumpkin spice-flavored treats is more than just a seasonal habit. Psychology heavily influences our infatuation with pumpkin spice flavors, as it often reminds people of cozy times surrounded by family. West Virginians want to experience those nostalgic vibes just as much as anyone else.
And while West Virginia certainly isn't entirely without available coffee shops that will brew folks up a steaming pumpkin spice latte, the scarcity of those establishments compared to Washington's numbers makes it more burdensome for residents in The Mountain State to take the convenient route of going through the drive-thru to get their prized fall beverage. Americans purchasing coffee equipment to make java juice at home has been trending for years. West Virginia may just be leading the charge.