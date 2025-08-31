This Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item Is Made For Hot Dog Lovers

If you've never been to a Texas Roadhouse before, you've probably at least heard about its famously delicious bread rolls. But the rolls aren't the only gem you'll find at this classy little steak joint. Not only are the staple menu items delicious, but there are also numerous Texas Roadhouse ordering hacks that really make the most of every ingredient the restaurant keeps in its kitchens. One particularly phenomenal secret menu item is the Southwest Smother. If you like hot dogs, especially ones that have been dressed to the nines in all kinds of tasty toppings, this one's for you.

So, what's a Southwest Smother hot dog? It starts with the plain hot dog on the kids' menu and elevates it to a whole dining experience. The Southwest Smother hot dog was created at a Colorado-based location and features two hot dogs smothered with Jack cheese and green chiles. This classic combo of rich and salty cheese punched through by the spice of the green chiles complements the all-beef hot dogs perfectly, launching this from a kid's meal staple to a dish anyone would be pleased to chow down on.