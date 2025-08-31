This Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Item Is Made For Hot Dog Lovers
If you've never been to a Texas Roadhouse before, you've probably at least heard about its famously delicious bread rolls. But the rolls aren't the only gem you'll find at this classy little steak joint. Not only are the staple menu items delicious, but there are also numerous Texas Roadhouse ordering hacks that really make the most of every ingredient the restaurant keeps in its kitchens. One particularly phenomenal secret menu item is the Southwest Smother. If you like hot dogs, especially ones that have been dressed to the nines in all kinds of tasty toppings, this one's for you.
So, what's a Southwest Smother hot dog? It starts with the plain hot dog on the kids' menu and elevates it to a whole dining experience. The Southwest Smother hot dog was created at a Colorado-based location and features two hot dogs smothered with Jack cheese and green chiles. This classic combo of rich and salty cheese punched through by the spice of the green chiles complements the all-beef hot dogs perfectly, launching this from a kid's meal staple to a dish anyone would be pleased to chow down on.
Other hot dog additions you might adore
Though ordering from the secret menu isn't in our list of 13 things every first-timer should know before eating at Texas Roadhouse, it's still a big part of the Texas Roadhouse culture. You can find a wide variety of highly customized treats, so it's best to focus on hot dogs here. While the Southwest Smother hot dog has grabbed the attention of the internet, it's not the only addition for your hot dogs at Texas Roadhouse. If you're feeling fancy, you can opt for sauteed onions and mushrooms — and you can "smother" these hot dogs, too, which just means adding a rich layer of melt-y, gooey Jack cheese over everything to bump up the treat factor.
Of course, there's also the classic chili cheese dog, which will cost you an extra 50 cents on top of the base hot dog price. This tried-and-true hot dog includes a generous heap of Texas Roadhouse's chili and a liberal sprinkling of cheddar cheese over the top. You could also request sauteed onions or mushrooms with this bad boy, or even get it "smothered", too. Cheese is so good, so more cheese has to be even better, right? Your taste buds will agree, at least, and in the end, that's all that matters.