Anthony Bourdain Had Enormous Love For This Tiny Japanese Restaurant

When Anthony Bourdain was fond of a particular food or cuisine, he was vocal about it, writing about it with deep eloquence or waxing poetic on his television shows. He appreciated nose-to-tail eating, Vietnamese cuisine, and Chicago-style hot dogs with enthusiasm. Bourdain had plenty of memorable meals in his life, so for him to choose one place where he'd eat his last meal on earth speaks volumes about said restaurant and chef. For Bourdain, that place was Sukiyabashi Jiro, a 10-seat sushi restaurant tucked into the cellar corner of a Tokyo office building.

He gave fans a glimpse of this 3-Michelin-starred eatery on a 2008 episode of "No Reservations". He later penned an article for The Guardian in 2016, detailing the sushi perfection created at Sukiyabashi Jiro. The sole sushi chef responsible for the pristine food here was Jiro Ono, who was 82 years old at the time that Bourdain filmed the "No Reservations" episode. Ono was also the focus of a lauded 2011 documentary, "Jiro Dreams of Sushi." Bourdain explained that every detail of every dish made by Ono's hands was intentional; the rice (which was specially grown for the restaurant) was perfectly cooked and seasoned, the seaweed was never soggy, and the fish was served at the optimal temperature required for maximum flavor. Bourdain called the experience of eating at this Japanese gem, "pure pleasure."

Many other notable names have agreed with Bourdain that Jiro Ono makes the best sushi in the world, including President Barack Obama and renowned chef Joël Robuchon.