Anthony Bourdain Had Enormous Love For This Tiny Japanese Restaurant
When Anthony Bourdain was fond of a particular food or cuisine, he was vocal about it, writing about it with deep eloquence or waxing poetic on his television shows. He appreciated nose-to-tail eating, Vietnamese cuisine, and Chicago-style hot dogs with enthusiasm. Bourdain had plenty of memorable meals in his life, so for him to choose one place where he'd eat his last meal on earth speaks volumes about said restaurant and chef. For Bourdain, that place was Sukiyabashi Jiro, a 10-seat sushi restaurant tucked into the cellar corner of a Tokyo office building.
He gave fans a glimpse of this 3-Michelin-starred eatery on a 2008 episode of "No Reservations". He later penned an article for The Guardian in 2016, detailing the sushi perfection created at Sukiyabashi Jiro. The sole sushi chef responsible for the pristine food here was Jiro Ono, who was 82 years old at the time that Bourdain filmed the "No Reservations" episode. Ono was also the focus of a lauded 2011 documentary, "Jiro Dreams of Sushi." Bourdain explained that every detail of every dish made by Ono's hands was intentional; the rice (which was specially grown for the restaurant) was perfectly cooked and seasoned, the seaweed was never soggy, and the fish was served at the optimal temperature required for maximum flavor. Bourdain called the experience of eating at this Japanese gem, "pure pleasure."
Many other notable names have agreed with Bourdain that Jiro Ono makes the best sushi in the world, including President Barack Obama and renowned chef Joël Robuchon.
Reservations are coveted, and timing is everything
Getting a reservation at Sukiyabashi Jiro isn't easy. Due to the success of the restaurant's documentary and big names like Anthony Bourdain singing its praises, it became increasingly difficult to obtain a seat at the 10-person sushi counter. As a result, the Michelin Guide removed its 3-star status in 2019. Patrons who are fortunate enough to snag a seat can expect to pay 88,000 yen for a 20-course seasonal, omakase-style tasting menu (as of this writing). That's almost $600 USD.
Here's the thing: if you've shelled out that kind of dough expecting a long, relaxed evening, you might be disappointed. During his "No Reservations" episode, Bourdain explained that he was done with his multi-course meal in about 20 minutes, which is totally normal at Sukiyabashi Jiro. The reason behind this is that each piece of sushi is presented to patrons at the precise moment it's meant to be eaten, so it's not meant to sit on your table while you linger over your last bite of sea urchin. This isn't to rush you; it's for your enjoyment. There are no eating utensils, not even chopsticks; the sushi is intended to be eaten with your fingers. And, if the chef wants soy sauce or wasabi on any given piece of sushi, he'll put it there for you. Don't even think about asking for extra.
Indeed, to dine here, you might need to be somebody, or at least know somebody. But if you are successful in getting a seat, take the experience in as quickly as you can, because it will be over before you know it.