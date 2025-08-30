We'll Never Buy This Disappointing Trader Joe's Dip Again

Trader Joe's is a bedrock of tasty little treats, and honestly, you're more likely to swing and get a hit — rather than a miss — when you shop there. Whether or not you have your own version of a Trader Joe's products I buy every time-style list, you've probably got a few go-tos. But even if you don't typically venture far beyond them, I'm here to tell you to give it a try. In fact, we can get you started with 19 popular Trader Joe's dips ranked from worst to best. Most of these dips are pretty solid, but if you're going to swerve any of them, tap out on the Ranch Cottage Cheese Dip.

Our taste tester remarked that this dip tastes faintly like dairy with just a hint of black pepper, which totally misses the point of ranch, with its robust and herbaceous flavor profile. On top of that, the texture was apparently quite surprisingly (and unpleasantly) dry, potentially from the cottage cheese curds not being blended well enough to emulsify. There's some smoothness to the dip, and it grips onto veggies and chips decently, but if you're a big ranch fan, this one's gonna be a pass. If you like vaguely buttermilk-y black pepper with the tang of cottage cheese curds, though, you might find this pretty alright.