How Much Caffeine You'll Get In A Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

It's officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season. Starbucks' cult-favorite autumn offering is back for 2025, joined by the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, the chain's newest seasonal drink. But just how much of a buzz will you get from the iconic latte? And is it possible for the caffeine-conscious to get their pumpkin spice fix without ordering a full-strength drink?

According to Starbucks, a Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte contains about 150 milligrams of caffeine. That's a fraction compared to the Starbucks drinks with the most caffeine (Plain hot coffees top out at around 490 milligrams of caffeine for a Venti-size cup), but it remains pretty much in line with similar latte offerings. Starbucks lattes come with one to two shots of espresso, depending on the size; Short and Tall lattes get one shot of espresso each, while standard Grande and Venti lattes feature two shots each. Each shot of Starbucks' signature espresso packs 75 milligrams of caffeine, but Blonde Espresso has 85 milligrams. The company also notes that the numbers aren't necessarily exact, calling the amount of caffeine an estimation.

If you're planning to order the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, be prepared for a more substantial kick. A short Cortado — the only available size — contains an impressive 230 milligrams of caffeine from its three shots of Blonde Espresso, pulled "ristretto" style.