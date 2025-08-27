The Living Crustacean You Can Actually Bring Through Airport Security

There are lots of foods you should never try sneaking past airport security, because it'll be confiscated or they'll make you throw it away. However, even if you won't be flying anywhere with that big bottle of water in your backpack, there are some live animals that chefs (or anyone planning to cook) can legally bring onboard a plane. As an example, would you believe that lobsters can fly?

According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), you are allowed to bring a live lobster through airport security. There are, naturally, a few rules: the lobster must be in a clear, plastic container which is completely spill-proof, and a TSA officer must inspect it before you or the little guy is allowed to go any further into the airport. While lobsters are generally allowed in any checked baggage, the TSA does advise that you check with your airline before you go tucking that container under a seat on the plane. As always, it's up to individual TSA agents at the security line to give the final say on who or what gets through. In any case, best of luck to you both.