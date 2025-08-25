7Up Has Recalled Over 20,000 Cans Of Soda In These 3 States
If you steer clear of sugar, you should double-check the label before popping open a can of 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical soda. Over 20,000 cans of the soft drink brand were recently recalled due to a labeling error. According to 7Up's manufacturer, Buffalo Rock Company, Inc., the cans contain full-sugar soda.
The manufacturer initiated the recall on July 31, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made an official announcement on August 20. According to the FDA, this is a Class II recall. That means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."
For many people, an accidental can of full-sugar soda is a non-issue. But for some, like those with diabetes, sugary soda could trigger serious problems. If you're a 7Up fan in Georgia, Alabama or Florida, check your cans — especially if you avoid sugar for health reasons. You can find out if you bought a defective batch by checking the soda's UPC. Individual cans are numbered 078000037975; cartons are numbered 078000037982. The recall affects lot numbers XXXXBR062156 and XXXXBR062256 with an expiration date of March 23, 2026.
What should you do if you bought the recalled soda?
The FDA didn't provide instructions for customers who bought the recalled soda, but you should follow standard recall procedure: Discard the soda or return it to the store where you bought it. Stores typically provide refunds for recalled food, though in some cases, the store may direct you to the manufacturer.
Sure, hat makes sense for people who can't consume sugar for health reasons, but what if you bought the sugar-free soda on a whim? It's not like it was recalled because someone found a bird foot in it, as was the case with Ne-Mo's individually wrapped cakes in 2019. So can you still drink it?
Well, that depends. Mislabeling is a common reason for recalls, but the guidelines for mislabeled food are a little murkier than, say, recalls caused by radioactive shrimp or salmonella. If there's anyone who does avoid sugar for health reasons in your household, don't keep it around. However, the soda should otherwise be safe to drink. If you do decide to keep it, it's a good idea to label the soda to keep a guest from grabbing it by mistake. And never donate food that has been recalled for any reason.