7Up Has Recalled Over 20,000 Cans Of Soda In These 3 States

If you steer clear of sugar, you should double-check the label before popping open a can of 7Up Zero Sugar Tropical soda. Over 20,000 cans of the soft drink brand were recently recalled due to a labeling error. According to 7Up's manufacturer, Buffalo Rock Company, Inc., the cans contain full-sugar soda.

The manufacturer initiated the recall on July 31, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made an official announcement on August 20. According to the FDA, this is a Class II recall. That means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

For many people, an accidental can of full-sugar soda is a non-issue. But for some, like those with diabetes, sugary soda could trigger serious problems. If you're a 7Up fan in Georgia, Alabama or Florida, check your cans — especially if you avoid sugar for health reasons. You can find out if you bought a defective batch by checking the soda's UPC. Individual cans are numbered 078000037975; cartons are numbered 078000037982. The recall affects lot numbers XXXXBR062156 and XXXXBR062256 with an expiration date of March 23, 2026.