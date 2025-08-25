Ditch The Water And Use This Liquid In Boxed Brownies Instead

Boxed brownies are fine, but it doesn't hurt to mix things up. One way to sweeten the deal is to use milk instead of water. According to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop, a restaurant at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel, "Swapping in milk for water creates a brownie that is richer and fudgier."

To replace water with milk, use a 1:1 ratio but adjust the bake time from what's printed on the box. "Because milk has fat content, you'll need to extend the baking time slightly," Mercado says. "Keep an eye on doneness via the toothpick test rather than a set time."

You could use heavy cream instead of milk to add even more richness and moisture. If milk isn't for you, use coffee to transform boxed brownies instead because it, like milk, naturally enhances and deepens chocolate flavors. Chocolate and brownies are versatile, so subbing milk for water isn't the only boxed mix hack.