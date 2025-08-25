Ditch The Water And Use This Liquid In Boxed Brownies Instead
Boxed brownies are fine, but it doesn't hurt to mix things up. One way to sweeten the deal is to use milk instead of water. According to Yami Mercado, pastry chef at Cindy's Rooftop, a restaurant at the Chicago Athletic Association hotel, "Swapping in milk for water creates a brownie that is richer and fudgier."
To replace water with milk, use a 1:1 ratio but adjust the bake time from what's printed on the box. "Because milk has fat content, you'll need to extend the baking time slightly," Mercado says. "Keep an eye on doneness via the toothpick test rather than a set time."
You could use heavy cream instead of milk to add even more richness and moisture. If milk isn't for you, use coffee to transform boxed brownies instead because it, like milk, naturally enhances and deepens chocolate flavors. Chocolate and brownies are versatile, so subbing milk for water isn't the only boxed mix hack.
Other boxed brownie hacks
You can also step up your boxed brownies with one creamy, non-dairy addition: mayo. Because mayonnaise is made with eggs and oil, it's a good way to add moisture and creaminess to baked treats. To use mayo in your brownies, replace only the oil in a 1:1 ratio. You could use melted butter instead of oil or mayo if you wanted to give the brownies a richer flavor.
Eggs are a key component to brownies, so use this simple egg trick for majorly fudgy brownies. Egg yolks add fat to the batter, which in turn makes brownies more dense and chewy. The most unexpected addition for stepping up boxed brownies? Baby food. Pick a flavor that naturally complements chocolate, like banana or strawberry, to add a tasty hint of something special with extra moisture. In short, to make the best, most fudgy brownies from a boxed mix, replace the water with milk, use egg yolks instead of whole eggs, or add a dollop of fruity baby food.