This Sugar Alternative Is The Perfect Subtle Addition To Lemonade
Lemonade is a quintessential refreshment that is both simple to make and easy to mess up. You can go with an old family recipe or experiment until you get just the sweetness you want. There are even ways to make store-bought lemonade more flavorful, but whipping it up from scratch is the surefire way to tweak your lemonade ratio to perfection. For those looking for a new flavor profile, you can try a little trick that has been around not just for decades but centuries. This easy hack is honey lemonade.
This variation is a simple one. Instead of using white sugar to sweeten the lemonade, use honey instead. All you need is honey, lemons, and water. Using a ratio of one part honey, two parts freshly squeezed lemon juice, and eight parts water is a good place to start, though you can use extra lemon if you prefer your drinks nice and sour. Honey tastes sweeter than sugar, so you may only need about half as much white sugar as you'd usually use. If the honey has a thin consistency, you can whisk it right into the lemon juice, but warming the honey and some of the water together first can help it all combine more readily. The result is a tangy, vaguely caramel-noted drink that is crisp and thirst quenching.
Why honey lemonade is just the bee's knees
Lemonade is certainly nothing new, with roots dating back to 10th-century Egypt. Though early versions likely included juice from other citrus fruits and sweeteners such as honey, dates, or barley, the base recipe of lemons, sugar, and water has remained pretty standard over time. Egyptians did indeed use honey in their lemon drinks, so this is a tried-and-true hack that may actually taste more like the original.
Besides adding honey, there are more ways you can upgrade your lemonade. A mint garnish and lemon slice are a classic finishing touch to this citrus beverage. Other fruit juices, like strawberry, raspberry, or cranberry, can tint the lemonade a pleasing pink color. You can also add a dollop of whipped cream on top or blend up a sweet and creamy whipped lemonade. If you're looking to spice up your lemonade with a little extra zing, add in a few slices of jalapeño for an additional kick. Honey varieties like wildflower or orange blossom will work well with any of these changes, so don't be afraid to experiment.