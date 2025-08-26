This Sugar Alternative Is The Perfect Subtle Addition To Lemonade

Lemonade is a quintessential refreshment that is both simple to make and easy to mess up. You can go with an old family recipe or experiment until you get just the sweetness you want. There are even ways to make store-bought lemonade more flavorful, but whipping it up from scratch is the surefire way to tweak your lemonade ratio to perfection. For those looking for a new flavor profile, you can try a little trick that has been around not just for decades but centuries. This easy hack is honey lemonade.

This variation is a simple one. Instead of using white sugar to sweeten the lemonade, use honey instead. All you need is honey, lemons, and water. Using a ratio of one part honey, two parts freshly squeezed lemon juice, and eight parts water is a good place to start, though you can use extra lemon if you prefer your drinks nice and sour. Honey tastes sweeter than sugar, so you may only need about half as much white sugar as you'd usually use. If the honey has a thin consistency, you can whisk it right into the lemon juice, but warming the honey and some of the water together first can help it all combine more readily. The result is a tangy, vaguely caramel-noted drink that is crisp and thirst quenching.