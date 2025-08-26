Keep Coolers Cold Longer With This Type Of Ice

When planning what to drink during your summertime barbecue, knowing how to keep things cold is an absolute must. While adding ice to your batch drinks is a simple cocktail technique to keep guests happy, those bottled and canned drinks in your cooler need the right kind of ice to stay cool for the duration of your event. While any type of ice works well enough, using big blocks of ice will keep your drinks cold for much longer, leading to happy guests and a stellar cookout.

We received this insight from Bryan Quoc Le, the founder and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, who laid out a few reasons why block ice is the best option for keeping your drinks frosty in your cooler. "Block ice is ideal for keeping a cooler cold for a long time because it melts more slowly than smaller ice forms, helping to maintain a low temperature for extended periods," the food scientist explained. "Its large, solid mass means it takes longer to melt, making it effective for food preservation." Of course, finding a large block of ice that fits inside your cooler is one of the keys to expertly packing a cooler.