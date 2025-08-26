What It Means When Espresso 'Dies' And How You Can Prevent It

It's no secret that coffee shop espresso often tastes better than what you make at home. Most of this boils down to knowing the rules — and practicing — how to brew the perfect cup of joe. But it's important to know what to avoid, too. Like "dead" espresso. That's why The Takeout turned to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a coffee connoisseur with Home Coffee Expert. "'Dead' espresso is when the flavor oils and compounds have been exposed to the air for too long and have broken down," explains Woodburn-Simmonds. "The flavors disappear entirely, or we start to get 'off notes,' unpleasant flavors caused by the oxidized versions of the flavor compounds."

This oxidation process is a challenge for wines, too, and especially reds. "An espresso will start to oxidize immediately, but at around 10 minutes it is 'dead' and unusable," he says. With such a short lifespan, it's best to enjoy espresso shortly after brewing.