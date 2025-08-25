Give Each Bite Of Oatmeal A Mouthwatering Taste Using One Umami Add-In
When I think of oatmeal, I think of the chocolate-flavored instant porridge I used to eat as a kid. Or, if we're talking about slightly upgraded oatmeal recipes, I think of vanilla oatmeal with banana and chocolate chips. I most definitely do not think about oatmeal with miso mixed into it, but it turns out that's a legitimate thing that people eat. Oatmeal with maple syrup and miso or oatmeal with sweet dates and miso syrup might sound odd, but in Japan, miso is often used in sweets. There are miso cookies, miso pound cake, hot chocolate with miso, French toast with sugar and miso mixed into the egg mixture, miso pudding, and more.
These recipes have a classic sweet and savory goodness with an added layer of umami that really makes it unique. For oatmeal, it's important not to add too much miso, and the light flavors of the white variety generally pair better than red. Miso can be quite difficult to incorporate into other ingredients, so whether you're making miso soup or miso oatmeal, it's always best to stir it into a small amount of water first. This will save you a lot of additional effort once it's added to the pot; you should also make sure there aren't any lumps of ultra-salty miso hiding in your oats.
Turn your miso oatmeal into a savory meal
Food blogger Amanda Paa of Heartbeet Kitchen pairs oats with miso, sesame oil, and a soft-boiled egg to make a filling and savory breakfast. The recipe is fairly simple: Cook the oats with water, salt, and ginger, and when they've thickened, turn off the heat and mix in the miso and sesame oil. Everything else is a topping: Turn the soft-boiled egg into a fried egg or scrambled egg, change the veg, or even add some sliced meat, ramen-style.
If you prefer to make your oatmeal with milk rather than water, that's also fine — it will make it creamier, giving the dish more of a risotto-style flair. For even more creaminess (and protein), you can also crack an egg into the oatmeal and let it cook slowly as you combine it with the oats.
These savory oatmeal recipes are similar to making a morning rice bowl but replacing the rice with oats — which has become a bit of a trend in Japan. Popular oat recipes include risotto-style oatmeal, oatmeal with mushrooms and tofu, oatmeal "fried rice," oatmeal soup with egg, kimchi and cheese oatmeal, and much more.
Whichever approach you choose, know that both oatmeal and miso are loaded with health benefits. Oats are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and helps lower blood glucose and cholesterol levels, which contribute to heart disease and diabetes. Miso is also rich in nutrients, and the fermentation process used to make miso not only helps the body absorb them, but also promotes probiotic growth. Swapping oatmeal and miso for your regular breakfast options can make a big difference, both in terms of taste and health.