Give Each Bite Of Oatmeal A Mouthwatering Taste Using One Umami Add-In

Food blogger Amanda Paa of Heartbeet Kitchen pairs oats with miso, sesame oil, and a soft-boiled egg to make a filling and savory breakfast. The recipe is fairly simple: Cook the oats with water, salt, and ginger, and when they've thickened, turn off the heat and mix in the miso and sesame oil. Everything else is a topping: Turn the soft-boiled egg into a fried egg or scrambled egg, change the veg, or even add some sliced meat, ramen-style.

If you prefer to make your oatmeal with milk rather than water, that's also fine — it will make it creamier, giving the dish more of a risotto-style flair. For even more creaminess (and protein), you can also crack an egg into the oatmeal and let it cook slowly as you combine it with the oats.

These savory oatmeal recipes are similar to making a morning rice bowl but replacing the rice with oats — which has become a bit of a trend in Japan. Popular oat recipes include risotto-style oatmeal, oatmeal with mushrooms and tofu, oatmeal "fried rice," oatmeal soup with egg, kimchi and cheese oatmeal, and much more.

Whichever approach you choose, know that both oatmeal and miso are loaded with health benefits. Oats are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and helps lower blood glucose and cholesterol levels, which contribute to heart disease and diabetes. Miso is also rich in nutrients, and the fermentation process used to make miso not only helps the body absorb them, but also promotes probiotic growth. Swapping oatmeal and miso for your regular breakfast options can make a big difference, both in terms of taste and health.