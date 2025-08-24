The Simple Mistake That Can Make Your BLT Sandwich A Soggy Disaster

BLTs are the OG of lunch sandwiches. They're so popular they even have their own Lays flavor. If you've made this sandwich staple before, you're probably aware they aren't as easy to perfect as it seems. Anyone who thinks they can get away with just slapping some bacon, lettuce, and tomato between two pieces of bread and get away with it is gravely mistaken.

In reality, you'll end up with a soggy, unappealing sandwich. This sucks even when eaten fresh, but it gets much worse if you pack it in a lunch box to eat a few hours later after the moisture has thoroughly ruined the bread. You might think, "Why has this happened? What have I done to deserve this?" The answer is you didn't drain the excess grease from the bacon. As we all know, bacon is very fatty, with an average fat content of around 50%. When you cook it, all this fat melts, but a lot of it clings to the surface of the bacon. When you pick up a freshly cooked slice with a pair of tongs, it will literally drip with fat. If you immediately place it onto the sandwich, your bread will absorb all of that fat; creating a soggy mess. Instead, you need to lay it on some paper towels and let that fat drip off. Patting the bacon with a second paper towel isn't a bad idea, either.