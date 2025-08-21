The Cost-Effective Wine Decanters You Need Are Already In Your Kitchen

If you're serving wine meant to impress your guests, you may want to keep it in the bottle to show off the label. Alternatively, you could pour the beverage into a fancy decanter. If you're drinking the wine on your own or with people who care more about flavor than appearance, though, you can also decant it using common kitchen items. Joe Mele, a sommelier who co-hosts The Wine Pair Podcast, told The Takeout, "I would look for something made for pouring. So, a water or juice pitcher is perfect."

If you're short on pitchers, you have other options. One of these is a carafe-style coffee pot, which is more typically used to make pour-over coffee. Another is a French press, a low-tech yet surprisingly versatile appliance that can also strain fresh fruit juice and make whipped cream. As Mele said of both items, "Those are great because you can also use the filter if there is sediment." (In addition to aeration, decanting wine also allows sediment to settle to the bottom.) "In a pinch, even a blender or a measuring cup with a pouring lid will work," he told us, but noted that whatever you use should be clear. "You really want to see the wine so you can see any sediment, see how much is left to pour, and be able to pour it without creating a mess."